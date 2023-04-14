Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 72,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $200.12 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.