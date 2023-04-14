WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 1,005 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

