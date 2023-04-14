PFG Advisors Acquires 6,985 Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.60% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

