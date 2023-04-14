PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,686 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32,942.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139,019 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $132.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

