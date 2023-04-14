International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.41.

Insider Activity

Entergy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

