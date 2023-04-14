Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 346,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 817,734 shares.The stock last traded at $29.78 and had previously closed at $29.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.