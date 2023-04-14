International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $405,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

STLD opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

