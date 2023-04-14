International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,774 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

