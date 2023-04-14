International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

