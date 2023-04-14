International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $136.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -171.95 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $239.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

