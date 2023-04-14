International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $133.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

