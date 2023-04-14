Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on FORM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of FORM opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $42.24.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

