Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

PDD stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

