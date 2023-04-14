CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CSW Industrials worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $399,720. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

