Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -152.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

