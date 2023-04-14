Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

MITK opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mitek Systems

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.