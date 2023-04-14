Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Lessened by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Natera by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,018,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 779,313 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 40.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 794.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after buying an additional 406,276 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $223,177.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $176,879.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $223,177.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,468 shares of company stock worth $8,592,009 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

