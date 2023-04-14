Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies



Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

