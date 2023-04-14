Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.60, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

