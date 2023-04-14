Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Bally’s by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 125,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bally’s by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.
