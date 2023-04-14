Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.6 %

RPD opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $117.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

