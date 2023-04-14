1,879 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $384.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.91. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.