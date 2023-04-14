Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.83. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.