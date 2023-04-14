Summit Global Investments Purchases New Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,451,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $63.23 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $928.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

