Summit Global Investments Acquires 9,800 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.10% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $276,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Insider Transactions at Origin Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading

