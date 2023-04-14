Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.48. Redfin shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 472,815 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Redfin Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $3,832,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $5,610,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 793,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 409,302 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

