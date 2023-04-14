Summit Global Investments Buys 98 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,261.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPI opened at $223.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $10.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

