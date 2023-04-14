Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares during the period.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

