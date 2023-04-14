Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 13.2 %

SPWH stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

