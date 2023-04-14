TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

