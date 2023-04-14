Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

