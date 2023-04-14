T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 3.1 %

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $321,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

