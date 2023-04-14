U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

