Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.34) to GBX 3,400 ($42.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.20) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,341.67 ($41.38).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,698.50 ($33.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,871.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,037.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,437.50 ($30.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.88).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,661.02%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,407.10). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,407.10). Also, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,576.24). Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

