Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.34) to GBX 3,400 ($42.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.20) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,341.67 ($41.38).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,698.50 ($33.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,871.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,037.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,437.50 ($30.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.88).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,661.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,407.10). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,407.10). Also, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,576.24). Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.