Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

VITL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

