Norcros’ (NXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Price Performance

Norcros stock opened at GBX 188.68 ($2.34) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.01. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 688.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.