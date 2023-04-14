WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 1,240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,240 ($15.36) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($11.39) to GBX 1,158 ($14.34) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,121.71 ($13.89).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 950.95 ($11.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,544.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 979.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 884.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,393.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.55), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,788,182.60). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

