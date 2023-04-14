Impact Healthcare REIT’s (IHR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on the stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

IHR stock opened at GBX 98.59 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.54 million, a PE ratio of 2,430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.59).

Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Simon T. Laffin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($113,931.89). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

