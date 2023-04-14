Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 123 ($1.52) target price on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 2.7 %

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 80.55 ($1.00) on Thursday. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 122.80 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of £950.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($26,315.79). In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.05), for a total value of £850,000 ($1,052,631.58). Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($26,315.79). Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

