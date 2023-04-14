Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 135 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Centamin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,276.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.58. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58).

Centamin Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Centamin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £52,490 ($65,003.10). In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan bought 99,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £100,307.14 ($124,219.37). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £52,490 ($65,003.10). 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

