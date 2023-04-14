JTC (LON:JTC) Price Target Cut to GBX 760 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 820 ($10.15) to GBX 760 ($9.41) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.65) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.90) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 749.85 ($9.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14,770.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 710.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.18. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 563 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 860 ($10.65). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

