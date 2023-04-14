Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,550 ($118.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.03) to £102 ($126.32) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,431.67 ($116.80).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,004 ($99.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,642.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,592.40. The company has a market capitalization of £40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,687.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($106.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 75.30 ($0.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,588.65%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.94), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($421,860.00). In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($96.63), for a total transaction of £1,042,246.71 ($1,290,708.00). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.94), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($421,860.00). In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,933 shares of company stock valued at $257,794,562 and have sold 38,013 shares valued at $296,808,590. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

