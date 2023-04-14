Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

