Summit Global Investments Purchases 411 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 636,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 285,226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,051,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,760,730. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

