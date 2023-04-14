Summit Global Investments Acquires 900 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $133.33 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

