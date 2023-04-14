Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,200,442.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,200,442.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,774.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $848,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

