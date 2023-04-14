Summit Global Investments Purchases 4,948 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Shell were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.07 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

