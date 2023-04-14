Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 16,382 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,382 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

CTSH opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

