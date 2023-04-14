Summit Global Investments Buys 15,969 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE WPM opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.