NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.05% of NMI worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NMI by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NMI by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

